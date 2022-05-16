MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A jury was selected Monday in a trial for the driver of an Horry County Sheriff’s Office van that two people drowned in during Hurricane Florence, according to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.

Pre-trial motions and opening statements were made Monday in the trial of Stephen Flood, who was one of two people charged in connection with the deaths of two mental health patients who died when the Horry County Sheriff’s Office van they were in became submerged in floodwaters that rose on Highway 76 in Marion County after Hurricane Florence.

Flood and Bishop were the ones in charge of the van and a disciplinary report says Flood was the driver and that he “made a conscious decision to drive a transport van around a barricade and into floodwaters (a substantial risk) that resulted in the death of patients after being provided a safe route by supervisors to avoid floodwaters.”

Both Flood and Joshua Bishop were terminated from the Sheriff’s Office in October 2018. They were indicted by a grand jury in 2019.

The county reached a settlement with the families of both Wendy Haywood Newton and Nicolette Green, also known as Nicolette French, in early August.

Bishop’s trial will be separate, according to Clements.