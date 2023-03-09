HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A juvenile is expected to face charges after an unfounded threat was reported Thursday at Forestbrook Middle School, according to Horry County police.
HCPD said there was “no real threat to the community” in connection with the incident.
No additional details were immediately available.
News13 has reached out to Horry County Schools for a statement about the incident.
