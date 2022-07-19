HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A juvenile died after a jet-ski crash on the Intracoastal Waterway Sunday evening that also injured another person, the Horry County Coroner’s Office said.
It happened shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday near Mr. Joe White Avenue, according to Horry County Fire Rescue, which responded along with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.
The name of the juvenile has not been released, and no information about the condition of the other injured person was immediately available.
📲 Download the News 13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WBTW email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WBTW.com for the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
Count on News13 for updates.