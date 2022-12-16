HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Kind Keeper animal shelter hopes to raise funds for a new facility at a gala on Saturday at Billy the Kid’s Seafood in Little River.

The new facility is needed to accommodate the growth of rescue animals. The shelter has seen a drastic increase of pets needing new homes since 2020.

“Desperately, desperately need the new facility,” one volunteer said.

Tiger has volunteered at Kind Keeper since it opened and has seen the facility grow tremendously over the last two years.

“It’s limited space and we work with what we have,” said Leanne Dornseif, marketing director for Kind Keeper. “And when that fills up — when our kennels fill up — we have an isolation room so sometimes we’ll fill that up. We have overflow crates in the hallway and we even have dogs in the offices at all times.”

Dornseif said they realized in 2020 they would need a new facility after seeing an increase of dogs and cats needing a home and less of them being able to find one, creating an overflow of animals in the shelter. It’s forced them to keep some crates in the hallway and dogs in the office.

“We try not to turn people away,” she said. “But we do get many calls every day, the phone rings off the hook, you know, with people asking us to take in more. And sometimes people will show up here with animals. We’ve had animals dumped here.”

The shelter has been working for two years to raise money. It recently received a large amount of cash from the bank securing their funding for the new location. On Saturday, the gala will be held to raise additional funds for an architect and supplies.

“We have land purchased,” Dornseif said. “So our land is on Water Tower Road in Longs, so we do have that purchased. We own 10 acres of property there, it’s just a matter of getting the rest of the funds to actually get the building started.”

But between inflation, a decrease in donations and an increase in rescue animals, Dornseif said the process will take longer.

“The only thing that does help keep our doors open is our adoption fees and donations,” she said. “So that’s what we rely heavily on to be able to do what we do. So it is tough, but we’re hanging in there and hopeful for the future.”

The gala will be held at 5 p.m. Tickets are $35 and can be bought at the door.