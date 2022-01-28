Kroger responds to reports of no N95 masks available at Myrtle Beach area stores

CINCINNATI – JULY 15: A sign identifies the Kroger Co. corporate headquarters July 15, 2008 in downtown Cincinnati, Ohio. Kroger is one of the nation’s largest grocery retailers, with fiscal 2007 sales of over $70 billion. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Kroger is responding after several viewers called News13 to report that no N95 masks were available at Kroger locations in the Myrtle Beach area.

The company said earlier this week that they would provide free N95 masks to customers at South Carolina stores that have pharmacies. Each person will be allowed to pick up three masks.

News13 reached out to Kroger for an updated after customers reported the masks weren’t available. The company said masks were beginning to be available Thursday, but the delivery of the masks varies by store. The masks are coming from the Strategic National Stockpile and each store’s shipment may not have arrived yet, according to the company.

“It’s important to note that customers should not panic if the masks are not yet available at a particular store,” a spokesperson for the company told News13.

Once each store receives its shipment, the masks will be available for pickup while supplies last.

The company recommends checking with a store ahead of time before making a special trip to pick up the masks.