Lanes of traffic shut down while crews fight 3-acre fire in area of Highway 701 near Bucksport

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are asking people to avoid the area of Highway 701 near Bucksport because of a fire covering approximately three acres.

According to Horry County Fire Rescue, lanes of traffic were shut down late Saturday afternoon because of the fire. Crews responded at about 3:40 p.m., HCFR said.

No structures have been damaged, and no injuries have been reported. Residents and passersby may see smoke in the area for an extended amount of time, HCFR said.

Horry County police and the South Carolina Forestry Commission are assisting. No additional information was immediately available.

