HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Drivers are asked to avoid Highway 17 Bypass and Queens Harbour Boulevard because a piece of heavy equipment that fell off a trailer is blocking northbound traffic, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
HCFR said firefighters were dispatched at 3:23 p.m. after the equipment fell onto the roadway and overturned.
The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is assisting. Towing crews were called to remove the equipment.
