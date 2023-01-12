The color has an official name, too. (File/Getty Images)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools student fell out of a moving bus at a speed of at least 20 mph because the bus driver allegedly wasn’t paying attention, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by the student’s mother.

On Feb. 15, 2022, the bus driver, identified in the lawsuit as John Doe, “did not perform a sufficient pre-trip inspection of the bus to ensure the emergency exit door was properly secured,” according to the lawsuit.

The driver also allegedly didn’t ensure students sat in their assigned seats while being picked up on the Carolina Forest Elementary School route, and because someone else was in the student’s seat, she sat in the emergency exit row, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit states the kids on the bus were “engaged in raucous behavior, horseplaying, popping up and down in their seats, and hitting students in the seats in front of and behind them” while the bus driver “did not admonish or otherwise address this behavior by the students.”

The driver’s “silence implied his approval of the students’ behavior, or in the alternative, his lack of attention to students’ behavior,” according to the lawsuit.

While the students were hitting each other, the emergency exit door popped open and the student fell out of the moving bus while it was traveling more than 20 mph, according to the lawsuit. The driver allegedly didn’t stop the bus until 30 seconds later when students told him someone fell out “even though the emergency alarm on the bus was going off.”

The student who fell out of the bus hit her head on the ground and received road rash on her hands and body, according to the lawsuit.

News13 has reached out to Horry County Schools for comment.