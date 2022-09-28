COLORADO SPRINGS — Letecia Stauch, a former Horry County Schools employee arrested in Myrtle Beach in early 2020 and accused of killing her 11-year-old stepson, is suing the Colorado jail where she is being held over alleged violations of her kosher diet and medical neglect.

Gannon Stauch disappeared in early 2020 in El Paso, Colorado, and his body was later found in March 2020 in Florida. Letecia Stauch was arrested the same month in Myrtle Beach and then extradited to Colorado to face a murder charge.

Stauch filed the lawsuit on Sept. 22 in El Paso County, alleging that her Freedom of Religion rights were violated while in jail, due to her kosher diet and the alleged neglect of medical treatment. Stauch alleges that she was served non-kosher meals, even after she said she filed complaints within the jail.

In addition to the county, Stauch also named two deputies in the suit, along with a food service and medical provider at the jail.

Stauch was in court on Sept. 15 after her lawyers filed for a second mental-health evaluation. The hearing was delayed an hour due to a disturbance, and Stauch’s next court date was set for Oct. 13.

FOX21 did reach out to El Paso County and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for comment. Both declined as they do “not comment on pending litigation.”