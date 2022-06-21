CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — Members of the LGBTQ+ community in Myrtle Beach will gather around the Horry County Government and Justice Center Tuesday before the Horry County Council meeting for a peaceful protest after the council voted to walk back its vote to recognize June as Pride Month in Horry County.

The council originally designated June as Pride Month on May 17, but three weeks later, council voted to revoke the resolution that publicly showed support and acceptance to the LBGTQ+ community.

Councilman Johnny Vaught told News13 that no one on council caught it because the resolution just said Pride Month. Vaught said council began to get backlash from the community after it passed the resolution.

Grand Strand Pride volunteer Adam Hayes said they were disheartened by the decision.

“Obviously with the pride resolution being rescinded it definitely shows the county, the state and the rest of the country that Horry County is not accepting, which I think hurts all of us in the end,” Hayes said.

Hayes said they are expecting a few hundred people to participate in the peaceful protest at 5:15 p.m. before the council meeting.

“We consulted with each other and decided that a demonstration of what the community is, because it seemed that maybe they didn’t realize how many LGBTQ+ community members and allies that we had in the area,” Hayes said.

Volunteers will also give public input during the public comment section of the meeting, he said their goal is to get the Pride resolution reinstated in the county.

“We want it to be as peaceful as possible and as safe as possible,” Hayes said.