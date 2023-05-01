HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County man was jailed Friday after allegedly fondling a minor, according to a police report obtained by News13.

According to the report, police were dispatched to a residence in the Little River area of Horry County on Thursday. However, the victim was not available when police showed up.

Mark Franco, 32, of Little River was arrested and charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

He was released to house arrest on a $70,000 disposed bond, booking records show.