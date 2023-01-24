CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Little River man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday for killing his mother in October 2021, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Colby Kopacz, 31, pleaded guilty to murder and was sentenced for killing Amy Kopacz, 54, who authorities said died after an assault inside her home on Little River Inn Lane.

He was arrested in Pensacola, Florida, in November 2021 and admitted to hitting his mother in the head multiple times, the solicitor’s office said. He is not eligible for parole.

Amy Kopacz’s daughters, who are Colby Kopacz’s sisters, attended Monday’s hearing and addressed the court during the plea, the solicitor’s office said.

“I echo the family member’s sentiments shared in court,” said Josh Holford, the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case. “No sentence is ever enough to replace the life of a loved one. But hopefully this quick resolution without having to re-live the trauma during a trial is a step towards healing.”