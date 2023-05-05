HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County man was arrested Thursday after an alleged armed robbery in Longs, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Walter Dallas Tyndall, 34, of Little River, was arrested after allegedly pointing a shotgun at a Longs store employee and demanding money, according to the report. He allegedly stole more than $500 from the store.

Tyndall was also charged in a separate incident that happened on Jan. 6, according to an arrest warrant obtained by News13.

In that incident, he allegedly attempted to use a fake $100 bill at a Speedway Gas Station in the 3200 block of East Highway 9 in the Little River area, the warrant shows.

A police report of that incident shows that the bill had “prop money” written all over it.

Tyndall was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on charges of armed robbery with a deadly weapon and obtaining property by false pretenses under $2,000, online jail records show.

As of Friday afternoon, his bond has not been set.