CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Little River man who pleaded guilty to reckless homicide after hitting and killing a pedestrian in July 2020 is serving two years of home detention after an Horry County Circuit Court judge agreed to his request to reconsider his original sentence, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

James Hampton Vereen, 40, pleaded guilty on Dec. 9 in connection with the July 18, 2020, incident in which Pamela Harding was hit and killed while she was walking on Baker Street in Little River.

Judge R. Kirk Griffin sentenced him to 10 years in prison but suspended the sentence upon two years in prison and four years on probation, the solicitor’s office said. After Vereen asked to have the sentence reconsidered, Griffin kept the original 10-year sentence in place, but again suspended it to two years on home detention to be followed by four years’ probation.

Vereen’s medical condition and input from the victim’s family played a role in the reduced sentence, the solicitor’s office said.