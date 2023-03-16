HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Little River Swing Bridge will be closed for repairs through this weekend after a truck crash yesterday, the South Carolina Department of Transportation said.

SCDOT said the bridge will remain closed to traffic through the weekend in an effort to expedite the repairs.

Traffic will be detoured while the repairs are made and drivers in the area are encouraged to slow down and follow the marked detour route, SCDOT said.

The bridge will be open to marine traffic on a limited basis through the weekend in coordination with the Coast Guard.