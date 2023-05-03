HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Wednesday marked 10 years since a Little River woman was found dead in North Myrtle Beach in a case that remains unsolved.

Amber Berbiglia’s body was found next to her still-running car. Her mother said Amber was on her way to work when it happened.

Her death was ruled a homicide, and Horry County police said the cause was from blunt force trauma. However, no arrests have been made in the case.

She was 23-years-old and just a few days away from graduating college, as well as two weeks from her wedding.

Her friend, Karen Ritchie, helps tend her roadside memorial.

“On July 16, she’d be 34-years-old. Pretty often I wonder what she would’ve accomplished in 10 years. She was sunshine,” she said. “She was a great friend, she was a good daughter. Like I said, I miss her. I miss her all the time.”

Friends and family planned a vigil at her memorial on Old Sanders Drive at the Robert Edge Parkway Overpass Wednesday at 7 p.m.