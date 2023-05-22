HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Ever since he learned to read, Grand Strand native Caleb Wygal has been writing, and it’s no secret where he gets his inspiration.

His latest book is the fourth novel of 10 he’s planning to write in his Myrtle Beach Mystery series.

“This book is called ‘Death on the Causeway,’ and many people have asked me like, what Causeway is this? And it’s the Atlantic Avenue Causeway here. We’re here in Garden City Beach.”

Wygal is the master of the fun and fast beach read.

“I’m not gonna tell you what happens ’cause that would spoil it,” he said. “But. Let’s just say something, something crazy goes on here.”

With a lot of different people coming to the area, Wygal says Myrtle Beach is a melting pot where you can just draw inspiration from just about anyone you see. That inspiration has helped him write the first four books in the Myrtle Beach Mystery Series in just two years.

“I don’t get writer’s block a lot because, I mean, there’s so many, like calls are set here in Myrtle Beach,” he said. “I have so many places to draw on for inspiration that I don’t get writer’s block very often. When I do, I just, I just drive down the Ocean Boulevard, or whatever, just kind of shake things loose.”

“Death on the Causeway” is available now at Barnes, Noble, Books-A-Million and on Amazon.