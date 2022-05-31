ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 2022 Atlantic Beach Bikefest once again drew thousands of visitors to the Grand Strand over the Memorial Day holiday, continuing a tradition that started in the early 1980s.

“It seems like it’s kind of growing, getting tourists and attractions,” Nicholas Thompson said.

The Carolina Knight Riders started the event in 1980, and riders said it has turned into a time for the biking community to enjoy each other’s company.

“A time to unite with others, get to see different motorcycles, get to see different people, diverse people,” Rezell Gore said.

Gore and his brother have been participating in Atlantic Beach Bike Fest as long as they can remember.

“We’ve been doing it forever,” Jammerson Gore said. “It feels good that they keep on the tradition.

Julia Morovitz, who manages the Good Vibes shop next to Plyler Park in Myrtle Beach said the event has been a boost for his business.

“Bike fest has been very good, better than last year,” she said. “I haven’t seen traffic in Myrtle Beach like this in so long, and I’m really happy we’re getting more people.”

Bikers from Detroit said they enjoyed this year’s Bike Fest and felt safe in the process.

The police trying to control the traffic and make sure we are as safe as we can be on our bikes, because we ride bikes also. They did a very good job this year I believe,” Mrs. Foridy said.

Negative reactions about the weekend were about parking access. People told News13 that the one-way traffic made it more difficult to access parking to get to the vendors or beach.