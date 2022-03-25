SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 12th annual Surfside Beach BBQ festival kicked off with the ‘Anything but Barbecue’ event Friday night.

People from all over the world come to visit the Surfside Beach BBQ festival, according to one vendor at the event.

Jonathan Jones — who runs ‘Smoking Down South’ with several others in Aynor — is one of many food vendors that were setting up to prepare for Saturday’s main event.

“We got the smokers going — got the smokers on the porch going,” Jones said. “We’re cooking probably 42 Boston butts for tomorrow’s event, and like 30 racks of ribs and then all the sides to go with it. We got mac and cheese, baked beans, slaw, french fries — you know, whatever they might like”

Jones said they’ve won the ‘people’s choice’ competition for the past three years and are hoping to win again this year.

“We’re kind of defending the title, so to speak,” he said.

However, Jones said there will instead be a few judges who will decide the winner this year.

He said one year they served someone who came all the way from Canada to go to the event.

Smoking Down South, along with many other vendors, will be back in Surfside Beach at the intersection of Surfside and South Yaupon Drives for the main event on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.