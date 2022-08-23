CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old Longs man pleaded guilty Monday to multiple charges and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, avoiding a trial related to his involvement in a series of home invasions that occurred nearly five years ago.

Dale Ford pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of armed robbery, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. He had been scheduled to go on trial on Tuesday.

“Mr. Ford’s guilty plea today marks the closing chapter in what can only be described as a crime spree that terrorized Horry County citizens in 2018,” Assistant Solicitor Chris Helms said. “While some defendants have gone to trial and others have elected to plead guilty, all the participants in these armed home invasions have now been brought to justice and are serving a combined 60 years in prison.”

Ford was one of three men arrested and charged after four different home invasions that happened in late December 2017 and early 2018.

Ford was the last defendant to have his case resolved, the solicitor’s office said. Maurice Bellamy pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, and Quintus Faison went to trial and was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison.