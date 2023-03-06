CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 47-year-old man has been sentenced to a maximum 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to a cocaine-distribution charge in Horry County Circuit Court.
Frederick Bellamy, 47, of Longs, pleaded guilty on Feb. 13 to possession with intent to distribute cocaine. Judge Michael Holt allowed him to turn himself on Feb. 27 to begin serving his sentence, the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said.
Bellamy’s charges resulted from a fall 2020 investigation conducted by members of the Horry County Police Department in the Longs section of the county.
The charge was the result of a drug distribution and trafficking investigation by Horry County police that took place in late 2022. Bellamy and three others were arrested after authorities searched a home on Pine Needle Road in the Longs area and found cocaine, heroin, a handgun and nearly $2,600.
