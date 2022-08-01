CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old Longs man was sentenced to 30 years in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to murder and attempted murder, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Tylik Jervon Griffin had been scheduled to go on trial on Aug. 15 for the shooting death of Tyrone Ford, 49, also known as Tyrone Davis, on Jan. 3, 2020, the solicitor’s office said. Another person was injured in the shooting.

A co-defendant in the case, Tyrell Vanquiz Harrison, was convicted of the same charges as Griffin by a jury in June and sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Authorities said the victims gave Griffin and Harrison a ride on Jan. 3, 2020, from a club in the Cedar Branch area. When they got close to their destination, Griffin and Harrison tried to rob them at gunpoint. When the victims refused to hand over items, they were both shot in the back of the head.

According to the solicitor’s office, the surviving victim gave authorities information that led to the arrests of both Griffin and Harrison and testified during Harrison’s trial in June.

“There’s no question that this was an unnecessary and violent attack, but this is as close to justice as we can get for the victims in a case this egregious.” prosecutor Nancy Livesay said. “Both of these defendants will serve lengthy prison sentences for their actions, and that was our goal setting out.”

The solicitor’s office said both Griffin and Harrison will not be eligible for parole and cannot have any time taken off of their sentences.