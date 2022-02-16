Loris man cited in Horry County crash that killed community activist

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Loris man was cited in connection with an Horry County crash that killed a community activist, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 27-year-old from Loris was issued a ticket for driving too fast for conditions in the Feb. 4 crash on Red Bluff Road that killed Dameion Fowler. News13 is choosing not to identify the man because he was only issued a traffic ticket and is not facing any criminal charges.

Fowler was a father and a community activist, who focused a lot of his time on racial justice in Horry County. Fowler worked with several advocacy groups, including the New Century Justice Network and Grand Strand Action Together.

Fowler leaves behind his 5-year-old son, Khalil. Friends like Ashlyn Preaux created a GoFundMe to start a trust fund for him.

“His dad, Damien, always wanted him to be able to go to school and not have to worry about finances, so that’s just something that Mustafa and I and some of his other friends are gonna take up now,” Preaux said.

On April 23, the nonprofit organization, TEDx, will dedicate its first TED talk at Coastal Carolina University to Fowler. Fowler helped organize the event.