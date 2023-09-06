HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County man has been arrested after leading police on a chase and assaulting someone while pointing a gun at them in separate incidents, according to police reports obtained by News13.

Nathin Lee Lancour, 19, stopped his vehicle and approached someone that was walking along Hendrick’s Short-Cut Road on July 26, according to the report. He then allegedly pointed a handgun at the person’s face before hitting them in the mouth, leaving them with a cut on the inside of their mouth.

In a separate incident on Aug. 13, Lancour was driving a vehicle that police said matched a suspect in another incident, according to the report. Police were traveling south on Highway 701 while Lancour was traveling north.

When police made a U-turn, Lancour then ran a red light turning left towards Highway 501, the report said. Police then followed Lancour while he allegedly passed vehicles in several no-passing lanes.

Lancour then made a U-turn on El Bethel at Dunn Short Cut Road heading back towards Highway 501 before making another U-turn heading towards Highway 378, according to the report. He continued onto Highway 378, passing vehicles and running a stop sign.

While he approached Dirty Branch Road, he slowed to about 50-55 mph, the report said. He continued driving until a Conway police officer deployed stop sticks onto Highway 378, causing Lancour to drive across the front lawn of Damascus Frewill Baptist Church and through the parking lot to avoid them.

Lancour continued onto Jerry Barnhill Road, crashing through a closing automatic gate, causing significant damage to the gate, motor housing and support pole, according to the report. A person who was in the vehicle with Lancour exited, running back to police with their hands up.

Meanwhile, Lancour ran away, jumping over a 10-foot fence with barb wire, the report said. The person in the vehicle with Lancour was “visibly shaken” and told police several times that they wanted to get out of the vehicle and was scared for their life.

Lancour was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Tuesday, jail records show. He is currently facing a slew of charges, including pointing or presenting a firearm at a person, malicious injury to personal property, two counts of failure to stop for a blue light and placing a child at risk or harm.

Authorities have not given any details on the placing a child at risk or harm charge.

As of Wednesday evening, jail records show Lancour was still in custody on bonds totaling more than $32,000.