HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 52-year-old Loris man has been arrested in connection with a June 9 robbery at an Anderson Brothers bank branch in Horry County, police said.
Thomas Tony Bradley is charged with entering a bank, depository or building and loan association with intent to steal, police said in a Facebook post.
The bank is in the area of Highway 9 E. and Charter Drive between Longs and Little River. No one was hurt in the robbery.
Bradley was arrested on Monday and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to online jail records. He is being held without bond.
No additional information was immediately available.
Dennis Bright is a digital producer at News13. Dennis is a West Virginia native and graduate of Marshall University. He has won copyediting and journalism awards in Virginia and Ohio. Follow Dennis on Twitter and read more of his work here.