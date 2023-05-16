CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Loris man pleaded guilty Tuesday in connection with a 2021 Halloween night attack in Conway, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Jareal Warren, 19, of Loris, pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Judge Benjamin Culbertson presided over the hearing and sentenced Warren to 30 years in prison.

The incident happened at the Cove Apartments along Highway 544, the solicitor’s office said. Warren was given the maximum sentence and is not eligible for parole. He is also required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

The victim told police she was sitting in her car in a parking lot when two men approached and opened her car door. Warren then sexually assaulted her at gunpoint, before stealing her vehicle and other personal items.

Another man, Mije Basnight, also faces similar charges in the incident but his charges are pending, the solicitor’s office said.

The solicitor’s office said the victim gave an “impactful statement” at sentencing that greatly influenced the outcome of the case.

“Convictions like this are especially meaningful because they give justice to an innocent victim and protect others from sexual predators,” said Leigh Waller, the senior assistant solicitor who prosecuted the case. “We are grateful to the Conway Police Department, and in particular detective Alan Huggins, for their assistance in the prosecution of this case.”