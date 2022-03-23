LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — More than 260 homes could be coming to an area off Highway 701 in Loris.

Residents attended a community meeting Wednesday night to discuss a rezoning request that deferred by Horry County leaders in December to allow more community input.

The developer, Thomas and Hutton, wants to rezone 112.24 acres from forest-agriculture and commercial forest-agriculture to multi-residential one.

The property is in the area of Highway 701 and Lawson Road in Loris, across from the Porters Bay subdivision. Builders could construct as many as 259 single-family homes if the rezoning is approved. None of the lots would be in wetlands or within the regulatory floodplain, according to the rezoning document.

The main concerns at December’s meeting were stormwater, traffic and water pressure. The engineer for Thomas and Hutton addressed those Wednesday night, saying the plan has been updated to include various improvements, Devleopers plan to:

Improve water pressure by accessing two new water main lines Improve storm water by adding an additional run off channel and drainage pipes Extend Lawson Road within the project to help with traffic Improvement the intersection of Lawson Road and Highway 701 North Make a thru lane on Highway 701 and a dedicated right turn lane onto Lawson road Make a dedicated left turn on Rabon road and make improvements there. Makle improvements to railroad crossing

Many residents, however, are still concerned about traffic.

“Doesn’t matter what day of the week it is,” one resident said. “If you try to go out on 701 going left or right on Lawson, sometimes you have to wait.”

Another resident said: “I have trouble getting in my neighborhood already cause I have to turn left here. I’ve been hit almost more times than I can count.”

When asked if a traffic light would be installed, the engineer said the area currently does not meet the volume requirement established by the South Carolina Department of Transportation. He said there would need to be a traffic check each year to access the volume, but as of now, no traffic light would be installed.

Though many residents were not happy with the changes, one resident, Kathleen Moyer, said, “I felt like those solutions were viable solutions, and they worked to the best of their ability within South Carolina DOT guidelines, within Horry County guidelines to give the folks of Porters Bay the very best that they could.”

Several residents also had concerns about school capacity in the Loris area. Currently, Loris elementary is at 91% capacity, Loris Middle is at 78% and Loris High at 58%. The engineer said that’s something that Horry County Schools would need to address.

When asked what he thought about the revised plan, Horry County Councilman Danny Hardee said, “It’s going to depend on the people of Porters Bay. I’m standing here holding a petition with 200 people who doesn’t want it based on traffic and this kind of stuff. They have done some improvements, but is it going to be enough?”

The rezoning request will be back on the County Council agenda on April 5.