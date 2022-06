An officer saved ducklings from a storm drain, according to the Horry County Animal Care Center. (Source: Horry County Animal Care Center)

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — No feathers ruffled — at least after an Horry County police officer came to the rescue.

Seven ducklings got stuck in a storm drain near the Ocean Lake Family Campground, and were fished out by Horry County Police Officer Strickland, according to a social media post from the Horry County Animal Care Center.

The officer did a good job “quacking the case” by catching “these peeps,” according to the post, and told the officer to “keep on quacking!”