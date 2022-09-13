HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old Lumberton man arrested after a May 2020 shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Sequion Johnson pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and was sentenced on Sept. 7, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Johnson was sentenced to four years in prison on each charge, but the sentences are concurrent.

He was one of six people charged in the shooting on May 24, 2020. Four people were injured in the shooting that happened in the area of 12th Avenue North.