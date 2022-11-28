HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police have charged a 19-year-old Myrtle Beach man with first-degree burglary after he and at least one her person allegedly tried to break into multiple vehicles and a home in the Waterford Plantation area of Carolina Forest.

Police arrested Christian Gantt on Friday after releasing surveillance images two days earlier that showed three people believed to have been involved.

According to a warrant obtained by News13, Gantt entered a home on Nov. 19 with a co-defendant who had a gun but then ran away after realizing someone was in the home.

“Current evidence suggests the subjects were seeking out homes and cars that may have been left unoccupied and unlocked due to the holidays,” police said.

As of Monday morning, Gantt was still in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

No additional information was immediately available. Anyone with information about who was involved is asked to call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

