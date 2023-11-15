HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 43-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly choking someone and then assaulting an Horry County police officer who was trying to arrest him.

Barry Watson was arrested after the incident, which happened at about 11 a.m. Monday after police were called to a disturbance at a home on Spring Branch Road near Nichols.

According to a police report, the officer suffered multiple cuts after being hit in the face while trying to restrain Watson. Another officer later subdued him using a Taser.

After Watson was detained, the police report said officers talked to a victim who said that he had tried to defend himself after getting into an argument with Watson. An arrest warrant obtained by News13 indicated that the victim lost consciousness after being choked by Watson.

Watson remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Wednesday afternoon after being charged with second-degree assault and battery, assault on a police officer while resisting arrest and manufacturing/distributing Ice, crank or crack cocaine.

The drug charges stem from a “crystal like substance” that officers found in Watson’s pants pocket after he was taken to the detention center, the warrant said.