HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of having someone use an excavator to dig up a public roadway in Horry County in March has filed a lawsuit against the county alleging that he was wrongfully arrested.

The lawsuit filed Aug. 8 in Horry County Common Pleas Court by attorneys for Kenneth Joe Jordan alleges malicious prosecution, false arrest, false imprisonment, slander and conspiracy. It also claims that another person was responsible for digging up the section of Hubs Lane west of Conway and “had not done so at the request of” Jordan.

According to the lawsuit, Jordon’s arrest on March 16 resulted in him being charged with trespassing and malicious injury to real property. A jury found him not guilty on July 27.

The lawsuit says Jordan “never instructed a second party to dig up the roadway, did not dig up the roadway, and was not involved in the digging up of Hubs Lane.”

In the lawsuit, Jordan alleges that he was arrested without probable cause or reasonable proof. The lawsuit also claims that “he was restrained, humiliated, suffered emotional and mental distress, and continues to suffer discomfort [and] sleeplessness” as a result of his arrest.

The lawsuit is seeking actual damages and attorney’s fees and costs.