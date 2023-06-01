Editor’s Note: An earlier version of this story said Karlie Judge was beaten to death. Investigators later clarified she died from a gunshot wound to the head.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 33-year-old man was taken into custody in Horry County after he allegedly killed his wife inside their Goodlettsville apartment last month.

The body of 32-year-old Karlie Judge was found during a welfare check at an apartment on Northcreek Boulevard on May 17.

Officers were called to the residence after Karlie’s employer reported she had not shown up to work for two consecutive shifts.

Detectives entered the apartment and found Karlie’s body lying in a pool of blood with a wound on the crown of her head in a bedroom amid signs of a struggle, according to arrest documents.

Jeffrey Judge (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Investigators determined the victim shared the apartment with Jeffrey Judge. When detectives went to Karlie’s job, two co-workers reportedly told them she had recently been having domestic issues with her husband. The co-workers said Jeffrey had threatened to kill Karlie and himself within the past week.

According to a police report obtained by News13, Horry County police conducted a traffic stop of Judge in the Surfside Beach area of Horry County.

After the stop, officers found Judge had an active warrant for homicide, according to an arrest warrant obtained by News13. The warrant and extradition was confirmed by the agency Judge was wanted by.

Arrest documents said he had hair consistent with the victim’s hair on his clothing, a blood spot on his shoe and a scratch mark on his right arm consistent with a defensive wound.

He was booked into the Metro jail and charged with criminal homicide. He reportedly gave a full confession once he was captured.