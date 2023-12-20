HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 52-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after deputies received a tip about alleged criminal activity against a minor in an online chat, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

William Edmundson was charged with first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and his case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, the department said.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip about Edmundson from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning alleged criminal activity on the website, MeetMe.com.

After further investigation, Edmundson was charged, the sheriff’s office said. Edmundson is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $5,000 bond, online booking records show.