NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities in North Myrtle Beach arrested a man after a chase that included him going 135 mph and driving the wrong way on South Carolina Highway 31, according to police reports obtained by News13.

Police arrested 21-year-old David Aleksandr Bordak shortly after midnight Tuesday. He’s charged with a number of crimes, including driving under the influence and financial transaction card theft, online booking records show.

Late Monday night, Horry County police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle that was parked in a lane near an O’Reilly Auto Parts off of East Highway 9, according to a police report. The vehicle, a white Hyundai Sonata, allegedly bearing a stolen government license plate, stayed in the lane for 20 minutes without moving.

An Horry County officer approached the vehicle with his blue lights on, according to the report. The officer noticed a man sleeping in the driver’s seat of the car, and knocked on the door to get the man’s attention.

The report says after the officer knocked on the door, the man became startled and put his car in drive and sped off toward Sea Mountain Highway. Bordak allegedly drove the wrong way on Highway 31 and reached speeds of 135 mph.

The chase was stopped shortly after once Horry County authorities lost sight of the man’s car.

Shortly after Horry County police stopped the chase, North Myrtle Beach police were notified of a vehicle that was driving at a high rate of speed and crashed into a lifeguard stand on the beach access at Main Street and Ocean Boulevard, according to a police report.

Bordak allegedly fled the scene of the crash, and police were notified that he had approached the Ocean Drive Resort and requested entry. Bordak claimed he had just crashed his car and needed to call 911. While doing so, he fled out the front door and attempted to run, but police were able to catch him and arrest him.

Bordak was taken to North Strand hospital after police noticed the air bags in his vehicle had deployed as a result of the crash, according to the report. Police believe he was driving under the influence of narcotics.

Police officers searched the driver’s side of Bordak’s vehicle, where they allegedly found four student IDs — two from Coastal Carolina University and two from Horry Georgetown Technical College. Officers also allegedly found six driver’s licenses, one work ID, 12 debit/credit cards, and 22 gift-cards, according to the report.

On Tuesday, detectives began a follow-up investigation and obtained a search warrant for Bordak’s vehicle, according to the report. Detectives allegedly located and seized additional identification information and credit/debit cards.

As of Friday afternoon, Bordak remained in custody at the Horry County Detention Center, online booking records show.