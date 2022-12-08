HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 22-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly fired shots from a handgun at two vehicles during a dispute near Conway in October, according to documents obtained by News13.

Stephon Ryan was arrested Wednesday morning and booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a charge of discharging firearms into a dwelling. He was released on a $10,000 bond.

The incident happened on Oct. 22 on Elbow Road near Conway, according to an arrest warrant obtained by Horry County police. Officers were called to the area at about 8:15 p.m. after getting a report that shots had been fired.

According to a police report, officers talked to people directly involved in the incident and determined that someone had possibly been assaulted. Police later obtained surveillance video of the incident.

