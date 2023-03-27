HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested in Horry County Monday afternoon after allegedly stealing rings from a house he was hired to do construction on and selling them at a pawn shop, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Lee Allen Lemmon, 41, was arrested and charged with grand larceny of $10,000 or more and obtaining property by false pretenses, online jail records show. As of Monday afternoon he has not been released.

Lemmon allegedly stole nine rings and a bottle of prescription pills between March 11 and 21, according to the report. The report said Lemmon then took them to a pawn shop and sold them for $500.

The owner of the pawn shop later identified Lemmon and confirmed to police that he sold the rings at his shop, according to an arrest warrant. The owner of the shop said Lemmon had been there several times before and “never thought of him as a thief.”