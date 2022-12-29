HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Friday in connection with a 2016 armed robbery in Horry County, according to police.

Thomas Brandon Crudo, 29, was arrested and charged with armed robbery, according to online booking records for J. Rueben Long Detention Center.

The victim and two other people met up with Crudo on Jan. 24, 2016, at Coastal Grand Mall, according to a police report. All four people then drove to a location on Rittenhouse Road in Socastee.

According to the police report, none of the people lived in the Rittenhouse Road area, and the victim didn’t say why they went to that location.

At the location, the victim opened the back of his car, which had a recently-purchased AK-47 rifle in the back. Crudo asked to see the rifle, and after the victim handed him the weapon, he allegedly cocked it, pointed it at the victim and told him “don’t move,” according to the police report.

Crudo reportedly then took the weapon and got into his car and left, according to the report.

Crudo was arrested by an extradition company, and it’s unclear where he was taken into custody. He remained in jail without bond as of Thursday morning, according to online booking records.