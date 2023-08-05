HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A man has been arrested in connection to a hit-and-run where a 28-year-old woman was struck and killed while walking up the Myrtle Beach side of the Highway 501 bridge.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lcpl. Lena Butler confirmed that Scott Robert Johnson of Conway was arrested and booked into J Rueben Long Detention Center at about 6 p.m. Wednesday for leaving the scene of a collision with death.

Butler said Johnson was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche at the time of the collision.

Horry County coroner’s office confirmed Monday that Deandra Goodman of Myrtle Beach was hit while she was walking up the Myrtle Beach side of the Highway 501 bridge in the northbound lane near the Waccamaw Pottery area and it happened at about 11:55 p.m.

According to online booking records, Johnson was released on bond from J Reuben Long Detention Center at about 6:35 p.m. on a $30,000 bond.