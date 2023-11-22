SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police arrested a man Monday after he allegedly broke into a home and tried to attack a man who lived there with a screwdriver in a dispute over money, according to police documents obtained by News13.

Joseph Moxey, 39, is being held without bond at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center after being charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree assault and battery, online jail records show.

Police were called at about 1:30 a.m. to a home on N. Fawn Vista Drive in Surfside Beach to investigate an “active burglary,” a police report said. Officers talked to the victim who said Moxey came into his home and attacked him with a screwdriver.

According to the police report, the victim told officers that he “fought off” Moxey, who was arrested later by officers responding to the call.

The victim told officers that the incident stemmed from a dispute over money that he gave to Moxey to get his car out of an impound lot that he had not paid back, the report said. The man said Moxey was upset because he told him that he was not allowed back on his property.