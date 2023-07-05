HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was jailed after a 24-year-old was killed when a jon boat hit a dock on the Intracoastal Waterway last month, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

SCDNR arrested Matthew Brown, 26, of Horry County, and charged him with felony boating under the influence resulting in death and obstruction of justice.

The incident happened on June 18, SCDNR said. The Horry County Coroner’s office said Jacob Williams was thrown from the boat as it hit a dock near Burcale Road.

Brown was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday morning, booking records show.

