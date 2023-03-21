HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged after allegedly leading police on a chase Saturday and crashing near Highway 544, according to a police report obtained by News13.

Joshua Shane Cooper, 35, of Conway, allegedly sped off after an Horry County police officer tried to pull him over for driving 71 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to the report.

Cooper was allegedly driving a Hyundai Tucson that had a license plate that appeared to match that of a Hyundai Tucson that was stolen Friday from a home on Suncrest Drive in the Market Common area, according to officials.

Cooper allegedly turned into the Cabots Creek neighborhood and then circled around and turned back on to Highway 544, according to the report. The officer temporarily lost sight of Cooper’s vehicle, but later saw it driving on Carolina Lakes Boulevard with a flat tire.

The officer attempted to stop Cooper again, but he continued driving back into Cabots Creek after running a stop sign on Carolina Lakes Boulevard, the report states. Cooper pulled into a driveway, and after the officer got out of his car and pulled his gun, Cooper allegedly drove off again towards Highway 544.

As Cooper crossed Highway 544, he was involved in a crash with a pickup truck, according to the report. Cooper reportedly got out of his vehicle after the crash and was taken into custody.

Police checked Cooper’s criminal history and found he has a suspended South Carolina driver’s license, according to the report.

Cooper was taken for treatment and then booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on numerous charges.

Cooper remained in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on an $18,000 bond, according to online booking records.