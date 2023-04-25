HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged after a shooting Friday in Horry County, according to a police report and warrant obtained by News13.

Patrick Tanner Spivey, 27, was arrested Friday and charged with attempted murder, according to online booking records.

Spivey allegedly shot a person along Red Bluff Road in the Loris area, according to the warrant. The police report states the victim had a gunshot wound to the upper left torso area.

Officers found the victim lying on the front porch receiving aid from multiple people, according to the police report.

Spivey was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center Saturday on a $20,000 bond.