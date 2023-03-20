HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Feb. 22 after allegedly raping someone on the campus of Coastal Carolina University Jan. 13, according to an arrest warrant obtained by News13 provided on Monday by the Horry County Clerk of Court’s Office.

Ravshanbek K. Mirzaliev, 19, was arrested and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the warrant. He allegedly raped, slapped and used derogatory language towards the victim.

He also recorded the alleged rape, according to the warrant. Online jail records show he was booked and released the same day on a $10,000 disposed bond.

The incident happened in the 100 block of Leaders Lane, which are University Place Apartments. The apartments are listed as campus housing on the university’s website map.

The university — to this point — has yet to provide any information about the alleged rape. News13 sent a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request Feb. 22 to the university for documents/warrants for the suspect.

It was denied on Feb. 24, as News13 was told it was an ongoing investigation. Although they did not give any information, the university’s FOIA office said the arrested individual was not a student at the university, and encouraged News13 to get in contact with the school’s department of public safety.

Capt. Matthew Crawford of CCU’s Department of Public Safety told News13 March 6 to file a FOIA request, which News13 did.

News13 has not gotten verification that the FOIA request was received and is still awaiting any information from the university about this incident.

News13 left a message Monday with the university’s director of communications.