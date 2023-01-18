HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged Tuesday in a deadly crash along Highway 501 near Conway, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Manuel Ixtepan-Seba, 46, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in death, troopers said. He was held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $40,000 bond as of Wednesday evening.

The two-vehicle crash happened at about 3:20 a.m. Monday in the area of Conbraco Circle near West Perry Road and closed Highway 501 south of Myrtle Ridge Drive for several hours, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

A 2005 Chevrolet Colorado was hit in the rear by a 2017 GMC Sierra as both vehicles were traveling south on Highway 501, SCHP said. The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital with injuries. The passenger of the Chevrolet died.

The GMC driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.