HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged in a hit-and-run that seriously hurt a bicyclist in the Forestbrook area of Horry County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Pascual Mauro Felipe, 34, of Conway, has been charged with hit-and-run with death or personal injury and driving without a license, jail records show. The incident happened along Burcale Road near Ryan Lane on Saturday at about 11:25 p.m.

Felipe was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday night, jail records show. As of about 4 p.m. Wednesday, his bond has not been set.

