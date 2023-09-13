HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged in a hit-and-run that seriously hurt a bicyclist in the Forestbrook area of Horry County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Pascual Mauro Felipe, 34, of Conway, has been charged with hit-and-run with death or personal injury and driving without a license, jail records show. The incident happened along Burcale Road near Ryan Lane on Saturday at about 11:25 p.m.
Felipe was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Tuesday night, jail records show. As of about 4 p.m. Wednesday, his bond has not been set.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Read more of his work here