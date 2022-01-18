Man charged with attempted murder after Christmas Eve shooting outside Atlantic Beach strip club

ATLANTIC BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested and charged after a Christmas Eve shooting outside of a strip club in Atlantic Beach, according to Police Chief Quentin Robinson.

Tommy Darrell Bell, 26, of Conway, was arrested Jan. 6 and charged with attempted murder, possession of firearms and ammunition, second-degree assault and battery by a mob, and trafficking cocaine, according to online booking records.

Bell allegedly shot the victim while they were fighting at about 3:30 a.m. Christmas Eve in the back parking lot of Thee Dollhouse strip club, Robinson said. Police pulled surveillance footage and talked to witnesses to identify Bell as the suspect.

Police obtained a search warrant with assistance from the Horry County Police Department. During the search, police found the suspected weapon as well as drugs, Robinson said.

The person who was shot was taken to a hospital and had surgery, according to Robinson.

Bell is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Tuesday afternoon.