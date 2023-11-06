HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Carolina man is facing a murder charge after a shooting in the Loris area over the weekend, according to a police report obtained by News13.
William Perritt, 21, of Chadbourne, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants. He was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
Officers responded to a possible shooting off of N. Highway 701 on Sunday at about 1:15 a.m., according to the report. Perritt was detained in a Loris Police Department vehicle.
Perritt was then brought to a hospital where he was seen and discharged, the report said.
Warrants show the victim was a woman, though her identity was not immediately available.

Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.