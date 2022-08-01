CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A jury has convicted a 34-year-old man in the 2019 killing of a man in Horry County, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Darrell Demarcus Land, 34, of Blythewood, a suburb of Columbia, was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday after he was found guilty of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, the Solicitor’s Office said.

Arnold Jamal “Juice” Bennett disappeared on Aug. 4, 2019, and his remains were found on Aug. 30 by two North Myrtle Beach city workers, the solicitor’s office said. He had been shot in the head and his body dumped in some woods off Old Sanders Road near Robert Edge Parkway.

Land was arrested and charged with murder in October 2019.

“This was a complicated case involving multiple police departments,” said Mary-Ellen Walter, the senior assistant solicitor for the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. “Both the Myrtle Beach Police Department which took the initial missing person report and the Horry County Police Department, which took over the investigation did an outstanding job. Special thanks go to Detective Ken Marcus for his perseverance in ensuring justice for Mr. Bennett.”