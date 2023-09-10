HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man died on Saturday after crashing his motorcycle into another vehicle in the Loris area, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Matthew Mandosa, 40, of Loris, died in the crash, the coroner’s office said. It happened at about 3:15 p.m. on Mulligan Street.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.